Lufax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 868 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 795% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on LU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of LU opened at $14.36 on Friday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

