Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Cut by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $312.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.66 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

