LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $76.22. 4,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,125. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

