LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 16,508 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 163.7% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

T stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 165,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

