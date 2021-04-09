Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report sales of $152.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $367.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $377.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $747.20 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,657,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $242.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.17.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

