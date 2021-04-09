Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw Sells 50,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 597,109 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,798.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Kershaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00.

Shares of MGNI opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

