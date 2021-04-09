Mark N. Tompkins Sells 9,924 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 9,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $41,780.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,804,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,816.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $3.60 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

