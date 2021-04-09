Marlin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.23 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $178.06 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00289486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.00 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,515.04 or 1.00162386 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.51 or 0.00738626 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

