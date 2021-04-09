Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $237.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.68 and its 200-day moving average is $249.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

