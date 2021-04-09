Matthias Bichsel Buys 4,965 Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,965 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Friday. Petrofac Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.75 ($3.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. The company has a market capitalization of £383.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.42.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit