Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SWKH opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. SWK has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SWK will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SWK by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in SWK by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SWK by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SWK by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

