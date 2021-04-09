Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of SWKH opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. SWK has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SWK by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in SWK by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SWK by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SWK by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
