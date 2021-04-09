Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley increased their price target on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. 9,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,009. The company has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

