Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.51

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.51 and traded as high as C$7.45. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.42, with a volume of 83,507 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DR. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$230.81 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.51.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

