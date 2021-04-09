MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 46.1% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 820.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $21,859.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00287684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00772640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.48 or 0.99895797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00724714 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

