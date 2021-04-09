MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.10

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €136.10 ($160.12) and traded as high as €147.10 ($173.06). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €146.50 ($172.35), with a volume of 314,680 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.10.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

