Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,377,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit