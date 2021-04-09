Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,377,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

