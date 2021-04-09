Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,374 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,909 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,260 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $162.30 and a one year high of $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

