MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $690.12

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $690.12, but opened at $707.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $713.00, with a volume of 3,056 shares traded.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,875.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $737.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.74.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $835,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

