MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $690.12

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $690.12, but opened at $707.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $713.00, with a volume of 3,056 shares traded.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,875.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $737.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.74.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $835,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit