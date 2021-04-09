Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given New GBX 430 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Shares of LON:MAB traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 324.60 ($4.24). 1,060,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,725. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.39. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.62.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders have bought 118 shares of company stock worth $37,719 over the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

