Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $425.00 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $773.99 or 0.01328118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $425.00 million and approximately $33,865.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

