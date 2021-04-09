Mizuho Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $205.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $188.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $194.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.