Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,291 shares of company stock worth $31,307,518. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

