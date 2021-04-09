Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.62.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

TAP stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 27,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 157,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

