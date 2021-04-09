Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.73. Mondelez International also posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

