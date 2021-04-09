MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $65,189,250.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60.

On Thursday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00.

MDB stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 1,517.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 38.0% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

