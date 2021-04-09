Mooncoin (MOON) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.65 or 0.00385522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

