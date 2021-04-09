Morgan Stanley Acquires 270,514 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pentair were worth $38,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

