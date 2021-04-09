Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $70.76 on Monday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

