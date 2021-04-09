Morgan Stanley Has $39.16 Million Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 945.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $39,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

