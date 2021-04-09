Morgan Stanley Increases Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $60.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,291 shares of company stock valued at $31,307,518. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $24,781,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

