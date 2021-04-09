Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.42. 126,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.14 and a 12 month high of C$12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.56.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.