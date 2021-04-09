Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.
Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.42. 126,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.14 and a 12 month high of C$12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.56.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.