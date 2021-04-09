Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post sales of $17.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.64 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $51.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $59.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $331.47 million, with estimates ranging from $291.13 million to $396.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,757. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,286. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

