NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Down 7.2%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.63 and last traded at $66.70. Approximately 19,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 667,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $166,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

