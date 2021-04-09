National Bankshares Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.91.

ERF traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.86. 1,470,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,729. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.31. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

