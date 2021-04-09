Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Stock analysts at Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

