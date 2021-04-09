Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 485 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.77. 69,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,803. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

