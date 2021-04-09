Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 720 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.51. 43,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.81 and its 200 day moving average is $360.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

