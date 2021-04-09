Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

