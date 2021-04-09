Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $42.89 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $581,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,139. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.05 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.06. The firm has a market cap of $186.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.