Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

HON stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.18. 104,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $221.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

