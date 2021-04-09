New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

