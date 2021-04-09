Newman & Schimel LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,158,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. 36,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

