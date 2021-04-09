Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $616.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.