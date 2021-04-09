Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Price Target Lowered to $1.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.60 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:NEWUF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Newtopia has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.28.
Newtopia Company Profile
