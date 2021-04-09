Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Price Target Lowered to $1.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.60 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NEWUF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Newtopia has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Newtopia Company Profile

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a proprietary virtual habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized plans based on social, psychological, and genetic insights. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

