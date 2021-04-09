NEXT’s (NXGPY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXGPY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NEXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

