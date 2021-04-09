NEXT’s (NXT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,779.73 ($75.51).

LON NXT opened at GBX 8,206 ($107.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,749.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,081.67. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 4,232 ($55.29) and a one year high of GBX 8,232 ($107.55).

In other NEXT news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

