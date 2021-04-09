Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.65 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.99 ($4.69).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

