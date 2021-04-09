Norges Bank Invests $153.94 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 536,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,942,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,885 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,715,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 576,872 shares of company stock valued at $177,209,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $320.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

