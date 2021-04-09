Norges Bank Invests $156.53 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 551,212 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,528,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $341.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

