Norges Bank Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,644,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

